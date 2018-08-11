Cheniere Energy Partners (CQH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners traded up $0.14, reaching $30.38, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 81,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,093. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 99.47% and a return on equity of 150,656.80%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 359,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 29,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

