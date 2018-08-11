Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.75 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.50 to C$18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.14. 176,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$15.86 and a 52-week high of C$20.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

