ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCXI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 344,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,451. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $548.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.67.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 50,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,284,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,866,132.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,187 shares of company stock worth $6,874,065 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,920,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 221,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

