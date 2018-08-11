Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF opened at $160.47 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $131.25 and a 12-month high of $161.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.