Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,222 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 101.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

British American Tobacco opened at $53.39 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

