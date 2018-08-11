Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $196,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $78.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

