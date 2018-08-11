CF Industries (CF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $36.30 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

CF Industries opened at $49.27 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.80. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

In related news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $629,836.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $984,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,671 shares of company stock worth $2,554,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,356,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $5,449,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

