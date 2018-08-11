Centurylink (CTL) Bonds Rise 0.8% During Trading

An issue of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) debt rose 0.8% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2020. The debt is now trading at $103.25 and was trading at $102.38 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of Centurylink opened at $21.38 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at $101,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 118.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at $136,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.