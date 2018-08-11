Century Casinos (CNTY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNTY. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Century Casinos traded up $0.16, reaching $8.13, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 115,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,707. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $224.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Hoetzinger sold 94,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $846,741.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,794 shares of company stock worth $1,914,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 88.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 80.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

