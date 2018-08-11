Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Centerstate Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of Centerstate Bank traded up $0.23, hitting $30.01, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 598,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,974. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 21.38%. equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In other news, insider Ernest S. Pinner sold 38,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,993.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 19.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 30.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

