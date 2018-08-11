Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “We are pleased with Endo’s beat and raise quarter as the company continues to pivot itself into a more specialized company with foci on durable brands like Xiaflex, specialty injectables and a specialty generic base business. As such, the strength in the shares seen post earnings likely indicates that investors are pleased with management’s recent actions (as are we). At the same time we continue to view current debt levels, ongoing opioid litigation, and legal liabilities as significant overhangs on the name that could stunt momentum and remain HOLD rated on ENDP shares.””

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Celldex Therapeutics opened at $0.43 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 1,157.96%. equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 195,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

