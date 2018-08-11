Catalent Inc (CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report sales of $687.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.50 million and the highest is $690.95 million. Catalent posted sales of $616.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,400,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,127,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,781,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 19.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,627,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 583,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,540,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalent traded down $0.10, hitting $40.12, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 509,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,361. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.
