Catalent Inc (CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report sales of $687.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.50 million and the highest is $690.95 million. Catalent posted sales of $616.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $94,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,400,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,127,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,781,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 19.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,627,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 583,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,540,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent traded down $0.10, hitting $40.12, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 509,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,361. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

