Castle Brands (ROX) Announces Earnings Results

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Brands had a return on equity of 55.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million.

Castle Brands traded down $0.04, reaching $1.20, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 511,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,651. Castle Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Get Castle Brands alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research set a $2.00 price objective on Castle Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.