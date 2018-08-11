Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Buy”

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas traded up $0.28, reaching $24.74, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,581,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,700. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,875.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,187. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,014,000 after purchasing an additional 736,153 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,686,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,989,000 after purchasing an additional 645,974 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 645,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,935 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

