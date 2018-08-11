Carole J. Shapazian Sells 5,400 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Baxter International traded down $0.57, reaching $71.50, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,227. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.