Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,321 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $198,784.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $719,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,658 shares of company stock worth $27,328,763 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower opened at $149.18 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

