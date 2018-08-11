Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) PT Set at €51.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFX. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.50 ($56.40) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.33 ($66.67).

Carl Zeiss Meditec opened at €71.25 ($82.85) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €37.53 ($43.64) and a 1 year high of €55.25 ($64.24).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

