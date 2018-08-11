Career Education (CECO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CECO. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Career Education in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Shares of CECO stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Career Education has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.77.
In other Career Education news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the second quarter worth approximately $27,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Career Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,361,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,368,000 after acquiring an additional 815,638 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Career Education by 392.8% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 690,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 550,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the second quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Career Education by 13.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,049,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 125,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Career Education Company Profile
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
