Career Education (CECO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CECO. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Career Education in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Career Education has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.77.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Career Education had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $142.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Career Education will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Career Education news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the second quarter worth approximately $27,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Career Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,361,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,368,000 after acquiring an additional 815,638 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Career Education by 392.8% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 690,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 550,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the second quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Career Education by 13.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,049,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 125,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

