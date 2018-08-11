CareDx (CDNA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 57306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 158.93% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,695.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,241.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $494,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CareDx by 1,360.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.51.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

