CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,480 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

