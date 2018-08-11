Capitala Finance Corp to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Capitala Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Capitala Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Capitala Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CPTA opened at $8.72 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $36,989.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitala Finance by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.