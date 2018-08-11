Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Five Star Senior Living (FVE)

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Overweight rating on FVE, but are cutting our 2018 and 2019 outlooks and lowering our 12-month price target to $2.50 from $3, to reflect the continued weakness in occupancy and higher-than-expected wage pressures. Occupancy continues to challenge results as new supply pressures volumes and weighs on margins, although this is partly mitigated by initiatives to increase services such as rehabilitation, wellness and home health. We believe that FVE’s ongoing investment in its current properties makes them more competitive and could possibly accelerate growth and boost sentiment toward the name. The company has also started opportunistically divesting its standalone SNFs, which are driving much the underperformance.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FVE. ValuEngine upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Five Star Senior Living opened at $1.15 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Five Star Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

