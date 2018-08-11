Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genpact (G)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

“. We maintain our Overweight rating and our 12-month PT of $36 on shares of G. Quarterly top-line results came in below expectations, but EPS beat estimates. GE (Not Covered) revenues saw growth as management stated it is starting to see GE stabilize. The company raised revenue guidance for 2018 due to recent acquisitions. We remain optimistic about the company due to the healthy demand backdrop for BPO and the increased client activity brought about by digital engagements.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of G traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,165. Genpact has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $728.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.51 million. equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,753,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 65.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,989,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,656,000 after buying an additional 790,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,794,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $22,448,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,813,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,907,000 after buying an additional 328,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

