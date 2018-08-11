Cantor Fitzgerald Raises National Health Investors (NHI) Price Target to $80.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.44.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. 100,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,746. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million. equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 370.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.