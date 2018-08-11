Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 7,000 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,797,000 after buying an additional 2,695,358 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,567,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,650,000 after buying an additional 1,021,345 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $65,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,750,000 after buying an additional 418,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,361,000 after buying an additional 342,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies opened at $132.73 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

