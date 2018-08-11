Cancom (COK) Given a €39.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.42 ($81.88).

Shares of Cancom opened at €41.70 ($48.49) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cancom has a 52-week low of €47.44 ($55.16) and a 52-week high of €83.05 ($96.57).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

