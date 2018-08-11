Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 318.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Summit Insights upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

QUALCOMM opened at $64.82 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

