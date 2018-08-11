Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A (CTC.A) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTC.A. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$186.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$192.00 price objective on Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Broadpoint Capital downgraded Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$189.75.

Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A traded down C$1.98, hitting C$166.10, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 308,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire Co. Limited Class A has a 52-week low of C$140.60 and a 52-week high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

