Campbell Soup (CPB) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup traded down $0.93, reaching $41.35, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,290,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 86,566 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.