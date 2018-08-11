Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 4,395 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox opened at $140.21 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

