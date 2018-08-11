Cambridge Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,039,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,102,000 after purchasing an additional 802,966 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,903,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,043,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,484,000 after purchasing an additional 666,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTD. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.50 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

TD Ameritrade opened at $58.56 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 24.42%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

