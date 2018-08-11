Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cambridge Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.9913143172625 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Cambridge Bancorp traded up $1.53, reaching $94.35, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 13,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116. The firm has a market cap of $379.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of -0.02. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

