Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.6% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,652 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 301.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $23,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,004,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $198,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 182.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,277 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPE. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

