Calian Group (CGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50, reports. Calian Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of C$73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.58 million.

Shares of Calian Group opened at C$33.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$34.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

In other Calian Group news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 10,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.79, for a total transaction of C$337,900.00. Also, Director Richard Allan Vickers sold 5,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.31, for a total transaction of C$161,550.00. Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $506,240 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGY. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

