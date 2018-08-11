CAIXABANK/ADR (CAIXY) & Kayne Anderson Energy Development (KED) Critical Analysis

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS: CAIXY) and Kayne Anderson Energy Development (NYSE:KED) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CAIXABANK/ADR and Kayne Anderson Energy Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAIXABANK/ADR N/A N/A N/A Kayne Anderson Energy Development -1,287.36% -21.01% -12.58%

CAIXABANK/ADR has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CAIXABANK/ADR and Kayne Anderson Energy Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAIXABANK/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kayne Anderson Energy Development 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Kayne Anderson Energy Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson Energy Development is more favorable than CAIXABANK/ADR.

Dividends

Kayne Anderson Energy Development pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. CAIXABANK/ADR does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAIXABANK/ADR and Kayne Anderson Energy Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAIXABANK/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kayne Anderson Energy Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kayne Anderson Energy Development beats CAIXABANK/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAIXABANK/ADR Company Profile

CaixaBank, S.A. provides banking and financial products and services for individuals and businesses in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Banking and insurance, Non-Core Real Estate Activity, and Investments. It offers current and savings accounts, other demand deposits, and time deposits; and mortgage, home, real estate development, corporate, project finance bridge, consumer, term, commercial, and other loans; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also engages in services, venture capital management, money intermediation, consumer finance, payment, financial, wood and cork, maintenance, logistics, procurement, insurance agency, administrative, and product marketing businesses; and the provision of electronic channel, securitization fund, project, and collective investment institutions management services, as well as custody, security, protection, real estate, IT, factoring, and leasing services. In addition, it researches, creates, develops, and sells biofuel manufacturing projects; produces and sells wines; develops digital projects; rents vehicles and machineries; and holds, develops, manages, and administers real estate properties. The company operated 5,027 branches; and 9,479 ATMs. CaixaBank, S.A.is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets. It primarily invests in privately-held energy-related master limited partnerships, publicly-traded MLPs, and other energy companies. Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company was formed on May 24, 2006 and is domiciled in United States.

