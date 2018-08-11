Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) by 285.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 60.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Holdren acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $875,573.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock opened at $9.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.22.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

