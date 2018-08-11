Cabot Corp Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Cabot in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $134.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of Cabot opened at $64.53 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cabot has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.59 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. Cabot’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 43,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 214,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cabot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cabot by 602.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cabot news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $879,902.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,669.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Morrow bought 2,000 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $123,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,349 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,741 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

