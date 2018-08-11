Cabbage (CAB) Market Capitalization Tops $21,843.00

Cabbage (CURRENCY:CAB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Cabbage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cabbage has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Cabbage has a market capitalization of $21,843.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cabbage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cabbage alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006559 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013881 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Cabbage

Cabbage (CAB) uses the hashing algorithm. Cabbage’s total supply is 10,499,996 coins. Cabbage’s official Twitter account is @cabbagetech . The official website for Cabbage is www.cabbage.tech

Cabbage Coin Trading

Cabbage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cabbage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cabbage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cabbage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cabbage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cabbage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.