Bytecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.39 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, cfinex and HitBTC. Bytecoin has a market cap of $343.85 million and $2.39 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.01476532 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 183,890,481,254 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, cfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, TradeOgre and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

