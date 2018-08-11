Bytecent One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.00 (BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Bytecent has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Bytecent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003600 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecent has a total market capitalization of $519,586.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011800 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bytecent Coin Profile

Bytecent uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,257,966 coins. The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com . Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

