Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Trading 30% Lower Over Last Week

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Byteball Bytes has a total market cap of $41.34 million and $118,901.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for approximately $62.38 or 0.00992059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000363 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00297238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00187260 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Coin Profile

Byteball Bytes was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,811 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.