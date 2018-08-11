Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,362,458,000 after acquiring an additional 575,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,428,946,000 after acquiring an additional 269,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,637,000 after acquiring an additional 258,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $132,165,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,252.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $874.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,235.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.51.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

