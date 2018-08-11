Brown-Forman Co. Class B (BF.B) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Brown-Forman has underperformed the broader sector in the past three months. The company is likely to witness price increase of Jack Daniel’s in the European Union due to the 25% tariff increase imposed on U.S. imports. The increase in tariffs will translate to the consumers in the form of a 10% in prices for Jack Daniels, which will take effect in a couple of months due to advanced shipment policy in Europe. This may result in lower demand and imports in Europe, which can significantly hurt the company’s top line, as Europe accounts for nearly one-fourth of its revenues. Further, the company expects the intense competition in developed economies to hinder results. However, the company boasts a robust surprise trend, marking fourth straight earnings beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. The quarter also marked the seventh straight growth in underlying sales. Moreover, it expects to deliver solid earnings growth in fiscal 2019.”

Get Brown-Forman Co. Class B alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BF.B. Societe Generale downgraded Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman Co. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of BF.B stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Brown-Forman Co. Class B had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Brown-Forman Co. Class B will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Brown-Forman Co. Class B

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown-Forman Co. Class B (BF.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Co. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman Co. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.