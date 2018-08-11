Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,507 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $4,283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 36.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 44,621 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $2,467,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 73.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,009,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 851,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of Macy’s opened at $39.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

