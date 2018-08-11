Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.02 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 267.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,345.8% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF opened at $104.01 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $107.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.