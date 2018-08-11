Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.29 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 228,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Rand Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 95,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF opened at $81.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.