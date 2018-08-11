Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 112,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

