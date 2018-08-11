Brokers Set Expectations for Capitala Finance Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Capitala Finance in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Capitala Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Capitala Finance opened at $8.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 4,533 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $36,989.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $597,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth $187,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

