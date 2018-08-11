Brokerages Set Zendesk Inc (ZEN) PT at $62.50

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Zendesk from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Zendesk from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,546. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John T. Keiser sold 15,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $912,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,087.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,706. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2,509.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

