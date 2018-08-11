Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Target Price at $108.33

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Hovde Group set a $105.00 price target on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 471,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 607,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,433,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,992 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 513,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the period.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares opened at $91.60 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $69.65 and a one year high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.